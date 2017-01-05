CISF officer shoots himself dead at Delhi Metro station

New Delhi: A Sub-Inspector with Central Industrial Service Force (CISF) on Thursday committed suicide at a Delhi Metro Station, police said.

The deceased, identified as Bhagat Singh of Uttar Pradesh, was deployed at Kalkaji Metro Station in south Delhi as a Duty Officer-in charge.

The incident took place at around 4.30 p.m. when Singh entered the changing room, locked it from inside and shot himself with his service revolver.

"After heard the gun shot, all the security personnel rushed to the room. Finding it locked, they broke it down and took Singh to nearby hospital. Doctors there however declared him dead," said a senior police officer.

Singh, who joined the force in 2012, was a married man. No suicide note was recovered from his possession, the officer said.