Fake demonetised currency notes deposited in Bhopal bank

Bhopal: Fake currency notes also found their way to banks during the mad spree to deposit scrapped 500 and 1,000 rupee notes post demonetisation, police said here on Thursday.

Out of the total money deposited in the local Kolar branch of the IDBI Bank, Rs 2,03,000 were found to be in counterfeit currencies, a police officer told IANS.

The bank has lodged a complaint in this regard with the MP Nagar police as this is the nodal police station of the capital city, the officer said.

Also Read: Some ATMs in Delhi dispensing cash, most are still dry

The state branch of the Reserve Bank of India is also located in this area.

The government had demonetised old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes from the midnight of November 8, 2016. People were given an option to exchange or deposit old notes at bank branches and post offices up to December 30, or exhaust the same at some select commercial outlets.