Delhi culture minister confirms tableau for Republic Day parade
By
| Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 22:53
First Published |
Delhi, Republic Day, R-Day parade, Kapil Mishra, Delhi state tableau, education and schooling, Ministry of Defence

Education and schooling will be heme of Delhi state tableau | Photo: IANS

New Delhi: Dismissing rumours that the Centre had rejected Delhi's tableau for the Republic Day parade by citing poll code violations, Delhi Culture Minister Kapil Mishra said the participation of the state government was confirmed.

"Heard rumours about Delhi state tableau. Our theme is education and schooling. We have a confirmation from the central government about our participation," Mishra tweeted.

He said the Ministry of Defence had clarified it was just a rumour and that Delhi's participation was confirmed.

Mishra shared a copy of the list of states selected by the central government to exhibit tableaux at the parade.

