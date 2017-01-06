Lt. General Sarath Chand set to be next Vice Chief of Army
Lt. Gen Sarath Chand was commissioned into the Garhwal Rifles in June 1979

New Delhi: Lt. General Sarath Chand is set to be the next Vice Chief of Army and likely to assume office later this month, sources said.
 
An official announcement on the decision is yet to be made.
 
Lt. General Chand is the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Jaipur-based South Western Command. He will be replacing General Bipin Rawat, who took over as the Army Chief.
 
Lt. Gen Sarath Chand was commissioned into the Garhwal Rifles in June 1979.
 
 
In a military career spanning almost 37 years, he has participated in many active combat leadership roles at every stage of command in the Army.
 
