BJP sees Congress as the main threat in Goa polls

By
| Friday, January 6, 2017 - 08:02
First Published |
BJP, Goa polls, Congress, Narendra Modi, Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party,

The BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the regional Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party are the key contestants

Panaji: The Congress will be the main opponent for the BJP for the upcoming Goa polls, because it is the biggest opposition party in the assembly and a national party, a state BJP leader said on Thursday.
 
"If you ask me, the Congress could be the main opponent for the elections because it is a main opposition party in the assembly and a national party like us," BJP spokesperson Narendra Savoikar told a press conference.
 
 
The BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the regional Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party are the key contestants for the upcoming state legislative assembly polls in Goa, which will be held on February 4.
 
Tags:
BJP, Goa polls, Congress, Narendra Modi, Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.