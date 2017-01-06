Most-wanted Al-Badr terrorist who was associated with LeT killed in Budgam district, J&K
By
| Friday, January 6, 2017 - 11:00
First Published |
Jammu and Kashmir, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Al-Badr, Muzzafar Ahmed, Lashkar terrorist, Ashiq Ahmed, Handwara, terror attack, Surgical strikes

New Delhi: On early Friday morning, security forces deployed in Jammu and Kashmir neutralised one terrorist who belonged to the Al-Badr terrorist outfit.

Muzzafar Ahmed was an Al-Badr terrorist who was associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He was killed in an encounter with the army and police in Machu area of district Budgam in the early morning hours.

 

 

Forces have cordoned off the area and are sweeping for other terrorist suspects.

Also Read: LeT terrorist Ashiq Ahmed arrested by police in Handwara, Kashmir; cache of arms recovered

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir police arrested Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Ashiq Ahmed from Handwara in Kashmir. A huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorist.

 

 

Tags:
Jammu and Kashmir, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Al-Badr, Muzzafar Ahmed, Lashkar terrorist, Ashiq Ahmed, Handwara, terror attack, Surgical strikes
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.