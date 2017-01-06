Most-wanted Al-Badr terrorist who was associated with LeT killed in Budgam district, J&K

New Delhi: On early Friday morning, security forces deployed in Jammu and Kashmir neutralised one terrorist who belonged to the Al-Badr terrorist outfit.

Muzzafar Ahmed was an Al-Badr terrorist who was associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He was killed in an encounter with the army and police in Machu area of district Budgam in the early morning hours.

Al-Badr terrorist Muzzafar Ahmed killed in Machu area of J&K pic.twitter.com/wtYwpjBEHX — NewsX (@NewsX) January 6, 2017

Forces have cordoned off the area and are sweeping for other terrorist suspects.

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir police arrested Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Ashiq Ahmed from Handwara in Kashmir. A huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorist.