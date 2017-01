New Delhi: Taking place on Thursday night, a group of terrorists opened fire outside National Conference Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Showkat Ganie's residence in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir.

The guard at Ganie's residence opened fire in retaliation against the terrorist. However, Ganie wasn't present when the attack took place.

As per reports, no one has been reportedly injured in the attack.

(Further details awaited...)