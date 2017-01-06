Mumbai: Woman attacked with sharp weapon near Mahalaxmi race course

New Delhi: The misogyny towards women just doesn’t seem to come to an end as was the case in a recent incident where a woman was brutally attacked by an unidentified man near Mahalaxmi race course in Mumbai on Friday.

The victim was later identified as a 28-year-old woman.

As per police reports, the 28-year-old victim was waiting for someone when an unidentified man attacked her near her shoulder from behind with a sharp weapon.

Commenting on the incident, police said, "The girl has not been able to identify her attacker yet".

Later, the girl’s friend rushed her to the Nair hospital after he saw her in a pool of blood.

The investigations are underway to nab the accused and a case has been registered under section 307, said the investigating officer.