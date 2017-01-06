Caught on cam: Gurugram toll plaza employee attacked by agitated man

New Delhi: There have been incidences of minor scuffle at the jam-struck Gurugram toll plaza, but none as serious as drivers attacking the toll plaza employee for being stranded in line for an extended period of time.

This is exactly what happened at the Gurugram toll plaza on 5th January. A passenger who was agitated after waiting in queue for a long time approached the polling booth and started attacking the employee.

In the CCTV footage, it can be seen that the frustrated man tries to attack the employee while other individuals gathered inside the booth stops him from doing so.

#WATCH #CaughtonCam Attack on a toll employee at Gurugram's Toll plaza by a man agitated over waiting in queue for a long time (January 5) pic.twitter.com/jpdJJkWlia — ANI (@ANI_news) January 6, 2017

Jam in Gurugram is at its extreme during the monsoon season where water-clogging results in day-long traffic jam.