Baghpat teenager's ears chopped off for trying to resist gangrape

New Delhi: A teenager in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat area underwent a gruesome ordeal after she tried to resist gang rape from a group of men who had abducted her.

Taking place on 4th January at Baghpat, an area almost 70 kms from the national capital, a girl was abducted by four men from the Ramala Police station area. When the mother of the girl tried to rescue her daughter from the rapists, they also attacked her.

The enraged abductors chopped off the girl's ears after she raised an alarm.

Police have been unable to arrest anyone so far in the case. Investigations are still underway as case has been registered under Section 354, 324 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code.

"I spoke to the SP. There was no rape attempt made. The complaint was made days after the incident, shows it’s an afterthought," said BJP MP Baghpat Satyapal Singh.

