Girl catches her murder-plotting boyfriend red handed

Panipat: A woman living in Dhoop Singh Nagar, Shamli was allegedly sexually exploited for 2 years on the ostensible reason of marriage.

The accused named Musleen, is a clothing merchant living in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, who later married someone else despite promising to marry the victim.

To get rid of his girlfriend he also weaved a fool proof murder plan with his father.

The 30-year-old woman living in Dhoop Singh Nagar first met Musleen, the accused merchant in Shamli.

Musleen promised to take her to Haridwar after he got a 15k job.

The woman was shocked when she went through his phone and heard the phone recordings between Musleen and his father Ali Sher.

In the recorded conversation Musleen told his dad that he wants to get rid of his girlfriend and in reply Ali Sher advised him to bring her to Haridwar where the stage is already set as he said he had already paid a sharpshooter named Kurban to solicit her murder.

The entire incident came into light when the woman lodged a complaint against the merchant's family in Sector 11-12 police station.

Police have now filed a charge sheet against the merchant family.