Delhi Metro lifts restriction on lighters, matchboxes; women can be equipped with knives

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has lifted the restriction on flammable materials like lighters and matchboxes inside the train. In a bid to boost safety for women, they have also allowed women to travel with knives.

The decision has been purportedly taken by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) who has thousands of restricted materials stacking up in the depot in Shastri Park.

Safety for women is also a concern for the metro authorities who said that women will now be allowed to carry knives that are up to 4 inches in height. However, authorities have the right to refuse entry under pointed circumstances.

Due to the fact that many regular workers are allowed to carry work tools, the metro authorities will allow lighters and matchboxes its transportation granted that the said individual does not seem threatening. Authorities will examine the tools and make an entry so that it can be traced later.

More than 30 lakh passengers travel daily by the Delhi Metro.