Citizens will soon be rewarded for clicking a car parked wrongly

New Delhi: The Union Transport Ministry is considering introducing a scheme by which people will be rewarded for sending pictures of defaulters, especially the ones who have park their vehicles in non-parking zones.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has reportedly held discussions with his cabinet and Urban Development Minister Venkaih Naidu regarding this and both of them are working on the details.

“Roads have become parking lots in all cities as cars are parked on roads posing major traffic jams. I am thinking of bringing a scheme where we invite people to click pictures of cars parked in non-parking areas and traffic police will issue challans of Rs 1000. Of the money collected, the person who has posted the picture will get Rs 100 as reward,” Nitin Gadkari said.

While answering the media officials whether it’s a possible solution or not, Gadkari said that the idea would be levitated and all municipalities, offices and residential societies asked to get parking space.

“After one year we will start implementing it and the onus will be on the car owner to look for parking space to park their vehicle. We don’t even have the habit of parking at a designated space and look for free spaces like roads.”

In addition, the government has proposed that registration of vehicles will be allowed only after production of parking space availability certificate to the authorities.

Earlier last month, Venkaih Naidu said no vehicle would be registered without requisite parking space availability.

Many cities in Western nations have the same system of registering only those vehicles that have a valid parking license.

Accodring to Nitin Gadkari these are the steps that will be taken by the government to bring down the road accidents that are rising consistently, and he is hoping that the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill, 2016, that has been with Parliament committee, would be passed soon.