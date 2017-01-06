NIA files chargesheet against LeT terrorist Bahadur Ali

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a chargesheet at the NIA special court at Patiala House against captured Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Bahadur Ali.

NIA reportedly said, “Case relates to conspiracy hatched by Lashkar-e-Taiba, based in Pakistan, to commit terror attacks in India."

As stated by NIA officials, Ali was undergoing training at a LeT camp in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) where he was trained and given weapons through which he communicated with handlers in Pakistan.

Bahadur Ali was given training in Pakistan,was given weapons,GPS devices through which he communicated with Pak handlers:Alok Mittal,NIA IG pic.twitter.com/Ib8pZcCOE9 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 6, 2017

Strong and clinching evidence on how LeT terrorists were sent across border to India: Alok Mittal,NIA IG on chargsheet against Bahadur Ali pic.twitter.com/wIHAt98VAm — ANI (@ANI_news) January 6, 2017

Bahadur Ali was arrested on July 25, 2016 in Yahama village in Mawar area of Qalamabad, Handwara, in North Kashmir.

At the time of Ali’s arrest, the army claimed to have recovered two pistols, 3 AK-47 rifles and Indian currency worth Rs 23,000 from him.