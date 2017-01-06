Inner, middle circle of Connaught Place to be vehicle-free from February

New Delhi: In a move to relieve the inflow of heavy traffic inside the iconic Connaught Place in New Delhi, the union urban development with the help of Delhi Traffic Police and the New Delhi Municipal Council will make the inner and the middle circle of the street vehicle-free.

Connaught Place witnesses huge traffic snarls on weekends while traffic stands still on national holidays. To exacerbate this problem is the massive number of vehicles that are usually parked inside the circle.

Starting from February, the union urban development will start a three-month trial where they'll study the traffic flow, consternations of pedestrians and issues in parking spaces.

There will be 'park and ride' services from major parking areas at Shivaji Stadium, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Palika parking.

If the trial goes smoothly and pedestrians prefer the inner and middle circle to be 'vehicle-free', the government could make the move permanent.