Shashi Tharoor detained in Thiruvananthapuram for protesting against demonetisation

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor along with other party leaders was detained by the police in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Reportedly, the former union minister and party member were staging a protest against demonetisation outside the RBI office in the capital of Kerala.

Since the step of demonetisation was taken up, the Congress party in Kerala has been protesting against the manner of its implementation.

While speaking to media, Shashi Tharoor said, “We were sitting on a peaceful dharna outside RBI office but we were arrested by Police and were later released”.

Tharoor who represents the constituency of Thiruvnanthapuram had earlier condemned demonetisation by calling it an ‘astonishingly incompetent manner.’