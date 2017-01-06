Bank accounts of Samajwadi Party seized on Akhilesh Yadav's request

New Delhi: To stop the faction led by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav from using any of the funds, the bank accounts of the Samajwadi Party were seized on Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav' request.

The Samajwadi Party has around Rs. 500 crore in its Delhi, Etawah and Lucknow bank accounts and they cannot be withdrawn without the consent of the national president of the party.

The party has bank accounts in Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, State Bank of India, Vijaya Bank and UP Cooperative Bank Limited in Lucknow, in State Bank of India in Delhi, and in Bank of Baroda in Etawah.

The party has over Rs 350 crore in fixed deposits, its accounts in SBI and BOB in Lucknow have around Rs 23 crore and 19 crore, respectively.

Also read: Sheila Dikshit says she'll step aside for Akhilesh in case of Cong-SP alliance

Poll dates were announced yesterday by the Election Commission for the upcoming assembly elections.

Both factions led by son Akhilesh and father Mulayam will require funds for the upcoming polls and depending on who controls the funds will have more advantage in claiming the party and its leaders.

Akhilesh after announcing the new chiefs for four districts yesterday seized control of the district units of the party with the appointment of party heads in seven more districts.

"On directives of national president Akhilesh Yadav, state president Naresh Uttam today appointed new district presidents in Mainpuri, Moradabad, Fatehpur, Etawah, Farukhabad, Firozabad and Hardoi districts," a press release issued by the Akhilesh Yadav camp said.