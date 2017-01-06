Heavy snowfall closes Jammu-Srinagar highway

Srinagar: The strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed on Friday due to heavy snowfall. The closure followed snowfall on both sides of the Jawahar tunnel, officials said.

The hills near Manali in Himachal Pradesh also reportedly received snowfall on Friday morning.

Jammu and Kashmir: Kashmir valley receives snowfall pic.twitter.com/FfS6cYrZrC — ANI (@ANI_news) January 6, 2017

Manali, which saw a low of 0.6 degree, also got mild rains.

The temperatures remained below freezing point in many places in the state after overnight snow and rain, a meteorological department official told IANS.

The picturesque resort Kothi, some 15 km uphill from Manali, recorded 7.5 cm of snow.

Keylong, headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti district, was the coldest in the state with minus 5.9 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded in Shimla was 4.9 degrees Celsius.

Kalpa, around 250 km from here, saw a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius.

The Rohtang Pass, located at 13,051 feet above sea level and 52 km from Manali, saw moderate snow since Thursday.

"The higher reaches have been experiencing moderate to heavy snowfall since Thursday," said the official.

The rain and snow were likely to continue till Saturday, he added.