No Bharat Ratna for J Jayalalithaa, Madras HC rejects PIL

New Delhi: The Madras High Court on Friday said rejected a petition seeking Bharat Ratna for the late Tamil Nadi chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

The court said it cannot direct the centre to confer the award on Jayalalithaa. A high court bench comprising chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice M Sundar rejected the PIL.

Last month, the AIADMK leaders had demanded that the late Tamil Nadu chief minister be honoured with Bharat Ratna.

On December 19, O Paneerselvam, the Tamil Nadu chief minister, had urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer India’s highest civilian honour to Jayalalithaa.

A meeting of the state Cabinet, chaired by Panneerselvam, had passed a condolence resolution on Jayalalithaa's death and also recommended the central government to confer Amma with Bharat Ratna.

The cabinet also decided to request the Union government to install a brass statue of Jayalalithaa in the Parliament's central hall.