Sushma Swaraj assures help to 41 stranded sailors

New Delhi: Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday said that India will help out sailors stuck in merchant ships at Ajman in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Reacting to media reports, Swaraj in a tweet said, "I have seen the news report. We will resolve this."

One of the sailors, Anoop Pathak, sent an SOS message from his handle, which read: "@SushmaSwaraj our ship has holes and to much water coming in!... Please help us we want to go back home!"

According to media reports, 41 Indian sailors are stranded in four abandoned merchant ships at Ajman anchorage in UAE. The owner of the vessels had seized the passports of the sailors and is reportedly untraceable.

As per reports, the sailors have not been paid for more than a year.