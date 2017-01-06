Parasmal Lodha sent to 3-day CBI custody

New Delhi: A Central Bureau of Investigation court on Friday sent hawala trader Parasmal Lodha to three-day custody in Chennai. He was arrested for helping industrialist Sekhar Reddy in a money laundering case.

Lodha was arrested on December 21 after being intercepted by a team of Enforcement Directorate sleuths at the Mumbai airport while he was trying to flee to Malaysia. The Kolkata-based businessman was booked under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier this week, Lodha was sent to judicial custody till January 16 after he was arrested for converting demonetised notes worth Rs 25 crore. The alleged black money was linked to Reddy and lawyer Rohit Tandon.

Cash amount of Rs 13.65 crore was seized from the Tandon’s office in Delhi's Greater Kailash-I area during a raid conducted by Delhi Police.