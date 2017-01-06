Rajnath to lay foundation stone for NDRF campus in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will lay the foundation stone of the new campus of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on January 9, an official statement said on Friday.

The campus coming up on 50 acres of land will house the NDRF's 10th battalion, which is responsible for providing response during disasters in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

The battalion, stationed in Acharya Nagarjuna University since November 15, 2011, has responded to various disasters such as cyclone Phailin, HudHud, Vardah and floods.

Recognizing the services of the unit, the state government has allotted 50 acres of land in Krishna district for construction of campus for this unit.

The new campus will house the living accommodation and world class training area besides administration buildings, said an official release.

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be present at the inauguration ceremony.