Bengaluru: Another girl molested in KG Halli

Bengaluru: A day after Bengaluru police arrested four people in connection with the Kammanahalli molestation incident; another case of physical assault was reported on Friday in KG Halli.

The incident happened at around 6.30 am when a 23-year-old girl was walking towards the Arabic College Bus Stop bus stop near the Nagwada Main Road, when a man allegedly stalked her and assaulted her.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru molestation case: Stalkers followed victim for days, says police

The girl injured her tongue and hand while getting rid of the man. The accused, however, fled the scene.

The victim called her family and narrated the ordeal.

The family later filed a complaint at the KG Halli police station.

A senior police officer told TOI: "Based on the complaint registered by the woman, we have taken up a case and senior officers are personally monitoring the progress of the investigation."