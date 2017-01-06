Delhi cabinet nod to Delhi Metro phase-IV

New Delhi: The Delhi cabinet on Friday gave its nod to the fourth phase of Delhi Metro which will add 8.5 lakh new passengers to its network, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced here.

The fourth phase will have six new routes with a total length of around 103 km, and will be completed in six years at a cost of around Rs 50,000 crores, he told reporters here.

"DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) will submit a progress report of the project every month to the Delhi cabinet," Sisodia said.

He added that once complete, the new lines will add 8.5 lakh passengers every day to the metro rider-ship.

"The fourth phase of metro is future-oriented as it will cover those routes where traffic problems exist or are expected to surface in the future," Sisodia said.

The six new lines include Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Janakpuri West-RK Ashram, Mukundpur-Maujpur, Inderlok-Indraprastha, Aero City-Tughlakabad and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-block.