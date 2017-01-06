Rose Valley scam: TMC MP Tapas Pal sent to 14-day judicial custody

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Tapas Pal was sent to a 14-day judicial custody by a CBI court in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Tapas was arrested by the CBI last Friday for his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley Chit fund scam.

However, the TMC MP had pleaded innocence.

"I am innocent. I am not guilty at all. Everything will be proved later," Paul told the reporters while getting into a car of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Odisha's Bhubaneswar after a health check-up in a hospital.

Terming his arrest as "politically motivated", his wife Nandini Pal reiterated his claims, saying the actor-turned-politician was not involved in anything illegal.

"It is definitely politically motivated," Nandini said.

"He hasn't done anything illegal. He worked as a director in a film produced by the Rose Valley and received monthly remuneration by cheque after TDS deduction. I know he hasn't taken any money apart from the remuneration," she said.

Pal was arrested on Friday afternoon by the CBI sleuths from Kolkata after being interrogated for four hours for his alleged links with the ponzy scheme.

He was shifted to Bhubaneswar in the late hours of Friday on transit remand.

The Special Chief Judicial Magistrate's court of the CBI in Bhubaneswar on Saturday allowed the agency to take the Trinamool MP on a three-day remand.