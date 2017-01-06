Telangana to pay Rs 1,000 monthly pension to single women

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana will pay a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 each to single women in the state, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced in the state assembly on Friday.

Rao said that the scheme will be implemented from coming financial year and the necessary funds would be allocated in the ensuing annual budget to be presented in March.

Also Read: Railway Minister Prabhu inaugurates first wi-fi service

The government will instruct district collectors to start registering details of single women, he said, appealing to eligible women to get their names registered under the scheme.

Rao said the decision was taken in view of the dire straits faced by single women in the society. "Poverty inflicts more misery among women than men. Hence, we have decided to give Rs 1,000 per month per person pension to these helpless, single women," he said, adding that the government was already giving pensions to the aged people, differently-abled persons, widows and beedi workers.