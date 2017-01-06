IRCTC to launch new mobile app for faster booking of tickets

New Delhi: Union Rail Minister Suresh Prabhu will launch a new Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) app on January 10 to enable faster ticket booking. The app will have several other features.

A senior Railway Ministry official said that the existing IRCTC Connect will be further modified to facilitate booking of train tickets in a faster and easier way.

IRCTC will formally launch the IRCTC Rail Connect app next week to make ticket booking more user-friendly.

IRCTC Rail Connect will save the passenger details, so that they don’t have to do it again and again.

Last month, Indian Railways started giving accident insurance to passengers who booked their tickets through online mode.

According to railway officials, about 14 lakh railway passengers buy railway tickets daily -- out of which 58 per cent tickets are bought online.