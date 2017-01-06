BJP’s political resolution condemns opposition for stalling parliament

New Delhi: The National Executive of BJP on Friday passed a political resolution condemning the opposition parties for obstructing Parliament proceedings and strongly censuring "anti-people and anti-democracy acts and deeds of the opposition parties".

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh proposed the resolution on Friday - the first day of the two-day executive meet being held here.

The resolution reads "The behaviour of the parties led by the Congress Party in stalling the entire session of Parliament betrays their scant respect for democratic institutions. Obstruction and obfuscation has become the hallmark of the opposition politics in the country."

The resolution was seconded by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha.

The resolution also called the upcoming elections in five states "an opportunity to retain or regain power in all the states."

"The BJP views the forthcoming assembly elections as an opportunity to retain or regain power in all the states including Manipur," reads the resolution.

The resolution said that it was in Pakistan's interest if it takes concrete and credible steps to end terror factories on its soil.

"The surgical strikes ordered by the Prime Minister and the total rejection of the separatist agenda by the people and governments of J&K and the Centre are a categorical assertion to Pakistan that its ulterior designs shall never succeed and the government led by PM Modi will continue to demonstrate zero tolerance for terrorism; and it reserves every right to respond to such threats in an appropriate and out-of-the-box manner in future also," said the resolution.