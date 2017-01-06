DCW issues notice to Safdarjung Hospital, police over missing newborn

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday issued notice to Delhi Police and the Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi over one of a pair of twins going missing soon after the birth, seeking a response within 48 hours.

According to the complaint received by the Commission, a woman delivered twins at the government-run Safdarjung Hospital on December 22, but she was handed only one newborn.

The woman Hemlata -- a native of Odisha -- said that her ultrasound reports clearly showed "two live foetuses". A medical slip from the doctor also clearly mentioned the "twin" pregnancy.

When the young mother enquired about the second baby from the doctor and the nurse, they brushed her off saying that the second child might have been "dumped with the garbage".

"The contents of the complaint are extremely serious," said the Commission.

Delhi Police said they received a complaint from the couple, which has been sent to the Medical Superintendent of the hospital for a detailed report.

"A complaint was received from the couple on December 27 that they were blessed with a baby daughter at Safdarjung Hospital on December 22, 2016. They claim that their prenatal tests were indicating two foetuses. Thus, the complaint is about the other baby," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal told IANS.

The DCW has immediately started an inquiry into the incident and issued a notice to the Safdarjung Hospital, seeking names of all staff members, including doctors, nurses and helpers, who were present at the time of delivery.

It also sought a report on the action taken by Delhi Police and the hospital authorities against the persons involved.

"Both Safdarjung Hospital and Delhi Police have been asked to respond within 48 hours," said a statement from the Commission.