Odisha teacher suspended for passing objectionable comment towards girl student

New Delhi: A school teacher was suspended on Friday for allegedly passing objectionable comment towards a girl student of Class 8. The incident took place in Angul district of Odisha.

The accused Laxminarayan Prasad Bhujabal, 37-year-old is an assistant teacher at Patakamunda High School in Chhendipada block of the district. He has been suspended by the district administration officer (DEO).

The Additional District Magistrate, Srinivas Behera said that the teacher had been found guilty of passing objectionable remark towards a girl student inside the school campus on December 28, 2016.

The girl student who was the victim of the lewd remark informed the villagers about the comment passed by the teacher. The villagers then gathered outside the school and then a complaint was lodged against the school teacher.