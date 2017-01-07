Fire breaks out at Kurla's Kapadia Bazar in Mumbai; no loss of life
| Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 14:54
Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a massive fire broke out in Kapadia Bazar market at Kurla, Mumbai on Saturday morning.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and later fire engineers took control over fire and extinguished it.

As per reports, a huge amount of damage was faced by the property.

The reason for fire was due to electric short circuit. Fire engulfed a scrap shop, saree shop and a timber godown.

(Further details awaited)

 

