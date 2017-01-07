Fire breaks out at Kurla's Kapadia Bazar in Mumbai; no loss of life

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a massive fire broke out in Kapadia Bazar market at Kurla, Mumbai on Saturday morning.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and later fire engineers took control over fire and extinguished it.

As per reports, a huge amount of damage was faced by the property.

Mumbai: Fire that broke out in Kurla's Kapadia Bazar was due to electric short circuit. Fire engulfed a scrap, saree and timber godown. pic.twitter.com/EFBqgVQzlg — ANI (@ANI_news) January 7, 2017

The reason for fire was due to electric short circuit. Fire engulfed a scrap shop, saree shop and a timber godown.

