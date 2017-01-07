Prime accused in Baghpat case arrested by UP police

Lucknow: In the shocking Baghpat incident where a ears of a teenager were chopped after she resisted the gang rape from a group the prime accused was arrested by police on Saturday morning.

The incident took place on January 4 in Baghpat almost 70 Kms from the national capital; a girl was abducted by four men from the Ramala Police station area.

When the mother of the girl tried to rescue her daughter from the rapists, they also attacked her.

The enraged abductors chopped off the girl's ears after she raised an alarm.

A case was registered by the police under Section 354, 324 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code.

Making a comment on the same incident BJP MP Baghpat Satyapal Singh said, "I spoke to the SP. There was no rape attempt made. The complaint was made days after the incident, shows it’s an afterthought."