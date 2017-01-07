Woman assaulted in broad daylight in Mayur Vihar, New Delhi; onlookers offer no help

New Delhi: A shocking incident was reported from Mayur Vihar Phase III area of New Delhi. A Delhi University professor, Radhika Memon alleged that on January 3 at 9 am when she was getting her car refuelled, an unidentified man in an orange hoodie came from the wrong side of the filling bay and made an attempt to snatch her bag, and dragged her along with her bag.

In this attempt, the accused also fell down from the bike. Radhika alleged that she was threatened and abused and then slapped and punched and received a lot of injuries in the assault that followed. During the ensuing scuffle that saw blows being thrown.

The incident took place at VIJ Auto Centre (Bharat Petroleum), opposite SFS flats in Mayur VIhar Phase III, New Delhi.

Also Read — Bengaluru: Another girl molested in KG Halli

Radhika posted the entire incident on her Facebook accounted and also alleged that most of the CCTV cameras of the petrol pump were not working and nobody came to help her.

A case was registered after Radhika called the police and lodges and FIR but according to the police, the incident was recorded in one of the cameras but it was really difficult to identify the man in that CCTV footage. The said footage shows the man hitting her after what looks like a verbal assault.

Radhika was asked to get a medical done after the incident.

The police with the initial investigation said that the incident does not seem to of bag snatching however the rider purposely was rash driving towards Radhika.