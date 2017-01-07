Need a ‘different’ wedding venue? A Railway platform venue is on the cards!

New Delhi: Getting married in air, water or even destination weddings is soon going to be out of fashion. In a new initiative to earn revenue from unconventional sources Railways will be opening its rail platforms for public to hold wedding receptions.

As per a report by Deccan Chronicle, Indian Railways are planning to open its sprawling stretches to people to host their wedding receptions. First in the queue to implement the idea is Western Railways.

Commenting on the matter, Railway Official said that this piece of idea came out after the Union railway minister asked all the 16 railway zones to come up with ways through which the Railways could earn some profits.

As per sources, Western Railways will be implementing the plan on the railway platform of the Surat station. The fourth platform of Surat station has been picked by WR apart from others, like Navapur, one half of which falls in Maharshtra and the other in Gujarat.

“Surat station’s fourth platform has been picked by WR apart from others, like Navapur, one half of which falls in Maharshtra and the other in Gujarat,” the report adds. “Surat station is massive, and there are people there who would actually pay to have their wedding receptions or parties on platforms as well. We will propose platform no. 4 for the project as it has two-three booking offices, which is ideal for these kind of functions” the report quoted a senior railways official.

When asked about the implementation of the plan in suburban platforms, an official said, "We cannot carry out the plan in suburban stations in Mumbai city, as they are always overcrowded. But few trains pass through stations like Navapur, and hence there will be more than enough space for such events".

Commenting on the matter, WR divisional railway manager Mukul Jain said, "We are waiting for a policy that will help outline how we are to go about it".

With wedding season right at the corner, this new quirky initiative by the Railways is expected to get 'thumbs up' by the quirky couples.