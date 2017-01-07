UP Poll 2017: Samajwadi ‘Pari-war’ and the Amar Singh connection

New Delhi: All eyes are now set at the biggest political tug-of-war and possibly a prelude to the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls -- Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls. All the big national and regional players are set for the big fight of power from February 11.

The biggest news ripple-maker is undoubtedly the Samajwadi Party, which is led by Mulayam singh Yadav. The party, currently in power, is in a major churning mode over the ownership of the election symbol and its undisputed head, with a slew of hush-hush (at times no so) meetings to come to a logical conclusion.

Amar Singh, the Samajwadi Party biggie, also had a cameo in the big Yadav ‘Parivar’ feud in Uttar Pradesh. He took to the emotional track on Friday when he was asked about Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s reported demand from father Mulayam Singh Yadav to dump Singh from the fold as a prerequisite for a truce.

Amar Singh has not been in Akhilesh Yadav’s good books and this is seen as a key reason the party can’t see eye-to-eye on forging a truce. The Yadav scion feels that his elevation has been stunted due to the former’s influence on his father.

According to an English news channel, Amar Singh said "Akhilesh was four years old. His education...his private life, we have contributed to it, I am saddened at what he has said about me."

Currently, the party is divided into two camps — Mulayam Singh Yadav-Shivpal Yadav-Amar Singh camp and Akhilesh Yadav-Ram Gopal Yadav camp.

Uttar Pradesh may well likely witness a herculean political power-shift as the fight for the party symbol has reached the gates of the Election Commission which has asked both the camps to submit affidavits by January 9.