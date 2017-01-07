Fire at Indian Ordnance Factory Board head office in central Kolkata
By
| Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 15:31
First Published |
Kolkata, Kolkata fire, Fire at Indian Ordnance Factory, Indian Ordnance Factory head office, Indian Ordnance Factory Board, Indian Ordnance Factory Board fire, Central Kolkata fire, Kolkata news

A fire broke out at Indian Ordnance Factory Board head office in central Kolkata on Saturday | Photo: ANI

Kolkata: A fire broke out at the Indian Ordnance Factory Board (IOFB) head office in central Kolkata on Saturday. Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Some workers noticed smoke coming out of the building and they immediately called the fire officials.

“As of now, five fire tenders are fighting to douse the flames,” an official said.

ALSO READ: Fire breaks out at Kurla's Kapadia Bazar in Mumbai

There are no reports of loss of life.

Earlier in the day, another incident of fire was reported from Mumbai's Kurla's Kapadia Bazar. The reason for fire was due to an electric short circuit. 

(Further details are awaited)

Tags:
Kolkata, kolkata fire, Fire at Indian Ordnance Factory, Indian Ordnance Factory head office, Indian Ordnance Factory Board, Indian Ordnance Factory Board fire, Central Kolkata fire
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.