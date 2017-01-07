Fire at Indian Ordnance Factory Board head office in central Kolkata

Kolkata: A fire broke out at the Indian Ordnance Factory Board (IOFB) head office in central Kolkata on Saturday. Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Some workers noticed smoke coming out of the building and they immediately called the fire officials.

“As of now, five fire tenders are fighting to douse the flames,” an official said.

There are no reports of loss of life.

Earlier in the day, another incident of fire was reported from Mumbai's Kurla's Kapadia Bazar. The reason for fire was due to an electric short circuit.

(Further details are awaited)