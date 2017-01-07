Appalling ‘kiss prank’ posted on YouTube

New Delhi: 2017 began with horrific reports of mass molestation in tech city Bengaluru. Amid this, there is a YouTuber who goes by the name ‘The Crazy Sumit’ had made an appalling prank video where he goes out on the streets and kisses random women without their consent.

The YouTube channel has more than 150k subscribers. Astonishingly, he had termed this 'video as funniest Indian YouTube prank of 2017'. What's surprising is that around 200 people had liked the video.

Here is the deleted video:

Some other disgraceful videos from his ‘The Crazy Sumit’ YouTube channel are as follows ‘kissing prank’, ‘seducing girl prank on dad’, ‘peeing on people prank’, ‘seducing girl in washroom prank’, ‘sex with girlfriend prank on mom’.

The user by making the kissing prank video violated the dignity of women and further degraded it by uploading the video online.

After receiving backlash by many the video has been deleted the original video from his channel and uploaded an apology video saying it was just meant for “entertainment”.