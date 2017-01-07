Meghalaya MLA Julius K Dorphang arrested for allegedly raping minor girl

Shillong: Meghalaya's independent MLA Julius K Dorphang, who was accused of raping a minor girl, was detained on Saturday morning in Guwahati.

He was taken to Shillong police station after being arrested by the police.

A court in Meghalaya on Wednesday had issued a non-bailable warrant against the Independent legislator.

Dorphang, a former rebel leader of the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council and now supporting the Congress-led government, went into hiding after police registered a case against him.

Among other things, Dorphang was charged under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act.

On Tuesday, two civil society groups, including the powerful women's group Civil Society Women's Organisation, had asked police to issue a red alert for Dorphang.

The groups also reiterated their demand for the resignation of Home Minister H.D.R. Lyngdoh after his son's guest house was used for sexual exploitation.

They also asked Assembly Speaker Abu Taher Mondal to take action against Dorphang, while asking Chief Minister Mukul Sangma to take full responsibility and ensure action against the two legislators who are members of the Meghalaya United Alliance government.

Police have arrested five persons, which include three women pimps. A waitress at the Home Minister's family-run guest house has also been arrested.