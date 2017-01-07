Navjot Singh Sidhu to join Congress on Jan 9: Reports

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing saga of Navjot Singh Sidhu and his political affiliations, reports are coming in that he might join Indian National Congress on January 9.

The former Member of Parliament has been reportedly offered the position of Chief Ministerial candidate in Congress. However, Sidhu's wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, has said that he will take up whatever role Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Captain Amrinder Singh assign to him.

Rahulji ne aaj wapas ana tha,Rahul ji&Capt Amarinderji jo bhi role decide karenge woh usmein aayenge-Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Navjot Singh Sidhu pic.twitter.com/9Udapl3vLk — ANI (@ANI_news) January 7, 2017

Moreover, the Congress Election Committee is scheduled to take place on January 10.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu declined AAP's offer to be their Punjab Deputy Chief Minister candidate because "Congress offered to make him their Chief Ministerial candidate".

Former Indian cricketer resigned from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on July 18, 2016 as the Rajya Sabha member.