BJP’s national executive meet: Note ban a historic and bold decision, says Javadekar

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive is meeting on Saturday in New Delhi. Today is the second and the final day of the meet which is being held just ahead of the Assembly elections in the five states.

The government’s demonetisation move is likely to be hailed as an important decision to fight black money and also the economical resolution on demonetisation will be talked about.

BJP leaders have been asked to hard sell notebandi and explain the benefits of demonetisation.

PM Modi is also expected to address his party members in the afternoon.

According to sources, BJP will be deliberating on the Uttar Pradesh polls specifically and PM Modi is likely to speak on the strategies for the elections.

The discussion on chief ministerial faces for poll bound states, however, has not been ruled out.

Here are the highlights:

* PM clearly stated in the BJP National executive meet that transparency in political funding is what BJP firmly supports: Union Min RS Prasad

* PM observed very significantly that we need to make our political process more transparent and particularly spoke about political funding: RS Prasad

* Gareebi humare liye seva ka avsar hai, gareeb ki seva prabhu (God) ki seva ke sammaan hai: Union Minister RS Prasad

* PM said some people worry about lifestyle but our priority is to make quality of life better for the poor & underprivileged: RS Prasad

* PM in BJP national executive meet said that determination to fight against the ills comes from the inner strength of the society-RS Prasad

* Note ban, surgical strike to be BJP’s poll planks: Amit Shah

* Note ban was a historic and bold decision: Prakash Javadekar

* BJP is likely to focus on note ban and PM Modi's war against corruption, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar