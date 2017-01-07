Raipur: Thai woman dies during abortion procedure

Raipur: A woman from Thailand, who used to work in a spa, died due to ambiguous reasons on Friday. The incident came into light when her sister and a friend were caught at Raipur airport, trying to stealthily move her dead body.

The woman identified as Ratna Punram (38), came to India with her sister Pobina and another friend on a tourist visa. The 3 of them were employed in a local spa and were living in a rented house in Shanti Nagar.

On Thursday, she was rushed to hospital by her sister as she was suffering from chronic stomach ache and vomiting. Later, she was confirmed of being 2 months pregnant by doctors. After consulting her sister and parents, Ratna decided to undergo abortion.

During the abortion, her health deteriorated and was referred to a hospital in Raipur. However, she died on the way.

Trivialising the issue, Pobina tried to hide her sister’s pregnancy details from police. After the incident, Bhilai police have raided various spas and massage centres of the Bhilai district and have seized their licenses.

Reportedly, all centres have been sealed by the police and foreigners working in such centres are being investigated.