Inmate Shahbuddin posts ‘Suit wali selfie’ from jail

Patna: In another shocker exposing the lax monitoring of inmates, Bihar-based politician Shahabuddin on Saturday posted ‘selfies’ from jail.

The criminal-turned-politician from Siwan, Bihar, posted a selfie in which he is all suited up and other number of luxuries, unusual for a jail, can be seen in the background of the picture.

Apparently, Shahabuddin has been enjoying much privilege in jail as the picture has already drawn criticism from the local politicians of Bihar. They have ridiculed the jail authorities.

Also Read: Shahabuddin opposes plea for shifting him to Tihar and transfer of trials

Shahabuddin has been serving prison sentence in Siwan Jail, Bihar since 2007 for kidnapping with intent to kill.