Budget session to begin from January 31

New Delhi: The budget session of Parliament will start from January 31, 2017, government said. The Union budget will be presented on February 1.

The session will begin with President Pranab Mukherjee’s address to the join sitting of the two houses and later on the annual economic report card will be presented in the Parliament on the first day of the budget session.

The announcement comes days after the opposition parties approached the Election Commission (EC) seeking that the Union Budget's presentation be deferred during the poll process for five states.

Led by the Congress, representatives from several opposition parties including the Trinamool Congress, Janata Dal-United, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Rashtriya Janata Dal reached the poll panel to raise their objections over the budget scheduled to be presented on February 1 just days ahead of the polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur scheduled between February 4 and March 8.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however said it was a non-issue and slammed the opposition for politicising the government's constitutional duty.

"The budget is a constitutional duty of the government and not related to any one state. The presentation of the budget is not a sudden decision rather it has been decided beforehand with prior information to the stake holders," said Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

"The opposition parties have gone bankrupt on issues that is why they are trying to create an issue from a non-issue. The government has decided February 1 for the budget presentation and irrespective of what the opposition says, it will be presented," added Naqvi.

BJP national secretary Siddharth Nath Singh said the opposition to budget reflected the Congress' and the Samajwadi Party's nervousness.

(With IANS inputs)