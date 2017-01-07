Mamata Banerjee incapable of maintaining law and order: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: In the wake of violent protests in West Bengal following the arrest of Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for failing to maintain law and order in the state.

With the CBI arresting two of her party MPs -- Tapas Paul and Sudip Bandyopadhyay -- in a chit fund scam, Banerjee has been attacking the Centre for "being vindictive" and has demanded the removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Banerjee, who has locked horns with the Central government over demonetisation, even proposed establishing a "national government" and replacing Modi with BJP veteran L.K. Advani or Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley or Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Reacting to her remarks Rijiju accused Banerjee of trying to destroy the constitution.

"She is incapable of maintaining law and order in West Bengal. Being the Chief Minister when she makes such provocative statements, it appears she herself wants to destroy the constitution," he said.

"BJP activists are being attacked, her party workers are indulging in 'goondaism' (hooliganism). And to top that she keeps on making provocative statements. We haven't seen such a Chief Minister before," said Rijiju referring to the attack on the Bengal BJP headquarter, allegedly by Trinmaool activists, post Bandyopadhyay's arrest.

During one of the protests, the Kolkata residence of Union Minister Babul Supriyo was also attacked allegedly by Trinamool activists.

"She should work within the limits of the constitution.

"We all hold constitutional posts and it is our responsibility to preserve and protect the constitution. If the Chief Minister cannot ensure law and order, what answers will she give to the people of her state. The Bengal Chief Minister needs to realise this," added Rijiju.