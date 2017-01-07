Portugal PM Anotnio Costa exchanges international agreements with PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met with Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa in New Delhi to discuss international agreements between the two countries and issued an encouraging statement.

PM Modi welcomed his Portuguese counterpart and said, “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome you and your delegation to India. We are deeply honoured that you accepted our invitation to be the Chief Guest at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.”

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Portugal Prime Minister António Costa

In his extensive discussion with Portugal PM, PM Modi reviewed the full range of India-Portugal ties. He said the MoU on Defence cooperation signed today will help the two nations harness their respective strengths in this field for mutual benefit.

PM Modi said India and Portugal have built a solid partnership on the basis of shared historical connection and global issues.

Anotnio Costa, who is of Goan descent, is in India to exchange international agreements with Indian Prime Minister.

The Portuguese Prime Minister gifted a football jersey of Real Madrid attacker Cristiano Ronaldo, who captains the international football team of Portugal, to PM Modi.

Delhi: Portugal PM António Costa presents PM Modi with Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey

Prime Minister Modi was upbeat over the newly established ties with Portugal and appreciated their continued support for India’s Nuclear Suppliers Group’s (NSG) bid.

“I thank Portugal PM for their consistent support for India's permanent membership of UN Security Council,” Narendra Modi said.