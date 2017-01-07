It's My Fight: Bengaluru questions the 'apathy'; has India failed it's daughters?

At the stroke of midnight on the New Year's eve when people were busy wishing each other, women in Bengaluru were being groped and molested. An elaborate arrangement was made by the city authorities on the famous MG Road and Brigade road with a deployment of almost 1500 policemen, but still the horrific incidents of sexual assaults were reported in the city.

Women who were out to celebrate the New Year were heckled and molested by unruly men. Male friends and relatives had a tough time protecting their female friends and family members. Women who did not have any male company sought the refuge of women cops.

As the fight for the rights of women continues, we bring to you the many resonating voices from across the country demanding a life full of dignity and honour.