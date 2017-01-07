Drunk policeman thrashes public on road, smashes cars with iron rod
A reporter who was one of the victims called up the police station. | Representational Image

Sirsa (Haryana): A head constable wreaked havoc on Friday as he smashed car windows and harassed drivers in Sirsa, Haryana.

As per reports, an intoxicated on duty Rajkumar was on rampage when he parked his police vehicle in the middle of the road and stopped several cars. He molested the drivers of the vehicles, asked them for money and even physically abused some.

The head constable in Haryana police force was armed with an iron rod and unleashed several blows to the vehicles inflicting heavy damage to them.

A reporter who was one of the victims called up the police station and narrated the whole incident.

Police reinforcements came and took the drunken policeman back to the station. Rajkumar was further suspended from service.

Another victim, a textile businessman from Delhi has blasted police’s dealing with the matter demanding termination of the constable.

 

 

