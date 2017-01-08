Youth shot dead in Dakshinpuri area of New Delhi

New Delhi: A group of unidentified men shot dead a youth and injured another in southeast Delhi's Dakshinpuri on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Jitu who owned a tyre repair shop in Dakshinpuri his friend Nadeem was also injured in the incident. The incident took place outside Jitu's tyre shop.

The incident took place around 7:30 pm on Saturday when around 4 bike borne assailants came on two motorcycles and fired at the duo.

Also Read: Girl catches her murder-plotting boyfriend red handed

Both of them were immediately rushed to the hospital where Jitu succumbed to his injuries whereas Nadeem who had received bullet injuries in his leg is undergoing treatment.

The police is suspecting personal enmity behind this murder and is also probing the matter with other angles.