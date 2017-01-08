'Kiss prank' YouTuber to kiss prison walls after cops promise action

New Delhi: A YouTuber by the name 'The Crazy Sumit' who became a reason for anger for a lot of users on social media may face jail term after police decided to take cognizance of his 'kiss prank' which became viral for all the wrong reasons on the internet.

The YouTuber had uploaded a video on social media site YouTube where he is seen kissing random women in public at New Delhi's Connaught Place. The absence of consent being the obvious reason behind a lot of people's anger, many criticised and slammed Sumit's prank video while a few liked the content of the video.

Albeit he later uploaded a video where he apologised and said that he had not meant to hurt the sentiments of the people, the damage seems to have been done. According to the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sumit's action can be deemed as harassment.

Also Read: Appalling ‘kiss prank’ posted on YouTube

"The video has come to Delhi Police's notice through media. We have started the initial technical inquiry. This obscene video is available on Facebook and YouTube links and we are probing this. We have also written the social networking sites to remove the video," a Delhi Police spokesperson said.

A case has been registered against the YouTuber and the controversial video has been removed by YouTube.