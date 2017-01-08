4 dead after son of politician rams car into a night shelter in Lucknow

Lucknow: Four labourers were killed and 6 others were critically injured after a car rammed into a night shelter in Dalibagh area of Lucknow in the wee hours of Sunday morning.
As per reports, the Hyundai i20 allegedly belonged to the son of an Ex-SP MLA which was being driven at a high speed. At least 35 labourers were sleeping inside the shelter when the incident took place.
As per the latest update, while police have arrested 2 of the accused the other 3 are still absconding.
The accused were drunk. Two of them have been arrested and car has also been seized: Manzil Saini,SSP Lucknow on hit and run case pic.twitter.com/GElF5HysV2
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 8, 2017
The 4 labourers who died in this incident are residents of eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Four dead and four injured after a car hits a night shelter in Lucknow's Dalibagh. (spot visuals) pic.twitter.com/FyYM0ylRtH
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 8, 2017
