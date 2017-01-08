4 dead after son of politician rams car into a night shelter in Lucknow
By
| Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 10:41
First Published |
Lucknow, car rams, night shelter, accident,car rams into night shelter, Dalibagh, labourers, daily wage earner, Uttar Pradesh,

Lucknow: Four labourers were killed and 6 others were critically injured after a car rammed into a night shelter in Dalibagh area of Lucknow in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

As per reports, the Hyundai i20 allegedly belonged to the son of an Ex-SP MLA which was being driven at a high speed. At least 35 labourers were sleeping inside the shelter when the incident took place.

Also Read: Horrific accident by out-of-control juvenile caught on cam!

As per the latest update, while police have arrested 2 of the accused the other 3 are still absconding.

The 4 labourers who died in this incident are residents of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Tags:
Lucknow, car rams, night shelter, accident, car rams into night shelter, Dalibagh, Labourers, daily wage earner, Uttar Pradesh, politician's son
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.