4 dead after son of politician rams car into a night shelter in Lucknow

Lucknow: Four labourers were killed and 6 others were critically injured after a car rammed into a night shelter in Dalibagh area of Lucknow in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

As per reports, the Hyundai i20 allegedly belonged to the son of an Ex-SP MLA which was being driven at a high speed. At least 35 labourers were sleeping inside the shelter when the incident took place.

As per the latest update, while police have arrested 2 of the accused the other 3 are still absconding.

The accused were drunk. Two of them have been arrested and car has also been seized: Manzil Saini,SSP Lucknow on hit and run case pic.twitter.com/GElF5HysV2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 8, 2017

The 4 labourers who died in this incident are residents of eastern Uttar Pradesh.